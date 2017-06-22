DAVE King, the Rangers chairman, said last night that Celtic aren't as far ahead of the Ibrox side as they might have been considering the club's four-year exile from the Scottish top flight and he expects Pedro Caixinha to mount a challenge for the Ladbrokes Premiership title.
The small matter of 39 points separated Rangers from Celtic's invincible treble winners last season but King feels things could have been worse.
With six new signings this close season, and at least two more in the pipeline, the Ibrox chairman has told them to expect a run for their money this season.
Loading article content
"In footballing terms, I don’t think Celtic are as far ahead as they could have been – certainly with our new signings," said King.
"Given that we were in the wilderness for four years I don’t think that Celtic did as much in that four years as they could have done. We are clearly behind them squad-wise but I really would expect to give them a run."
OUT NOW: Episode three of the brand new Herald Sport podcast. Download for free and subscribe, just search for 'Herald Sport Podcast' on iTunes, Apple Podcast app and PodBean on Android and Web
DOWNLOAD and subscribe to the new Herald Sport Podcast for free. This week we discuss, ice hockey, Doddie Weir and Celtic and Rangers in Europe.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?