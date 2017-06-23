Lawyers will fight for the release of Brendan Dassey, a prisoner featured in the Making A Murderer series, after judges backed a ruling that he was coerced into confessing.

But the 27-year-old, one of two men serving life sentences featured in the Netflix series, could face a re-trial after a panel of three judges on Thursday ruled against the US prosecutors’ appeal.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets in the UK in protest over his conviction (Catherine Wyatt/PA)

Dassey was 16 and mentally impaired when he told police under interrogation that he helped his uncle Steven Avery rape and kill photographer Teresa Halbach.

