Facebook has revealed new plans to tackle extremism and online hate speech by announcing a programme to help create tools to counter extremist content.

The social media giant has launched the Online Civil Courage Initiative (OCCI), which will provide educational and financial support to organisations working to combat hateful material that appears online.

It comes amid growing criticism of social media sites after recent terrorist attacks and the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox one year ago.

The initiative’s founding partners include the Jo Cox Foundation, as well as other anti-hate groups from the Jewish and Muslim communities.

The OCCI will train organisations to spot and respond to hate speech online, as well as offer financial support for research into countering extremism.

Facebook’s chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg , said: “There is no place for hate or violence on Facebook.

“We use technology like AI to find and remove terrorist propaganda, and we have teams of counterterrorism experts and reviewers around the world working to keep extremist content off our platform.

“Partnerships with others – including tech companies, civil society, researchers and governments – are also a crucial piece of the puzzle.”

Internet companies have come under increased scrutiny from the Government over their role in the spread of hate speech.

Mrs Cox’s killer was a right-wing extremist who had trawled the internet for websites about Nazism and white supremacists in South Africa Google was also accused by MPs recently of “profiting from hatred” over its YouTube advertising that saw government adverts appear alongside extremist content.

Rape apologists, anti-Semites and hate preachers were among those who received payments from publicly subsidised adverts on YouTube.

In April, Steve Stephens shot dead a man in Cleveland and posted the killing on Facebook.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that almost 300 pieces of terrorist and extremist content is being removed from the internet every day.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said the Government was “not frightened” to issue sanctions to firms who failed to remove extreme material.

“The UK Online Civil Courage Initiative will support NGOs and community groups who work across the UK to challenge the extremist narratives that cause such harm,” the Facebook boss said.

“We know we have more to do, but through our platform, our partners and our community we will continue to learn to keep violence and extremism off Facebook.”

The OCCI has already launched in Germany and France, and is being supported by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, who said it would help the scheme mobilise “innovative technology together with expert knowledge” to counter the spread of hate speech.

Fiyaz Mughal, founder of Tell Mama, which works to tackle anti-Muslim hatred and is an OCCI founding partner, said: “This initiative is much needed given that a vast amount of material online may be insulting and sometimes inflammatory, though it may not cross a legal threshold for action.

“This means that civil society mobilisation is needed as counter-speech to tackle such texts, language and ideologies.

“This is one tool in challenging motivations and ideologies that seek to divide us and to marginalise people as though they are not part of our country.

“We are in a battle for hearts and minds.”