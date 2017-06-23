North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured a US student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.

The article published by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) was Pyongyang’s first reaction to the death of Otto Warmbier.

North Korea released him last week for what it described as humanitarian reasons and he died on Monday in a US hospital. His family and others have blamed North Korea for his condition.

