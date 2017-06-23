Kate Garraway got the seal of approval from Geri Horner when she tried on one of the star’s most famous outfits.
The Good Morning Britain host, 50, said as she interviewed the former Spice Girl: “I decided, as a little treat for you, to wear the Union Jack dress.”
The picture the nation should never have seen 😜 @kategarraway as you'll never see her again!! great pic from @ChrisJepson pic.twitter.com/V5gD0D2dB8
— Ben Shephard (@benshephard) June 23, 2017
After Garraway took off her coat to reveal the outfit, Horner exclaimed: “Wow, you’ve still got it. I think you look lovely.”
The presenter later told the ITV’s show co-host, Ben Shephard, that she felt too old to don the outfit.
Horner famously wore the tiny dress at the Brit Awards in 1997.
.@SeanFletcherTV's face after seeing @kategarraway in @GeriHalliwell's Union Jack dress 😅 pic.twitter.com/Sl4dWCphQA
— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 23, 2017
@GMB kay looked fab in union jack dress. U go girl u rocked it. Be proud and you looked amazing !!!!!!
— Rachel emery (@rayzona70) June 23, 2017
@kategarraway lovin the Union Jack dress #youwearitwell
— Alison Mullett (@Alihappybird) June 23, 2017
Singer Horner told the show she was up for a Spice Girls reunion.
“I’ve got an open door policy. If the girls want to do it, i’m 100% there,” she said.
