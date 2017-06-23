Kate Garraway got the seal of approval from Geri Horner when she tried on one of the star’s most famous outfits.

The Good Morning Britain host, 50, said as she interviewed the former Spice Girl: “I decided, as a little treat for you, to wear the Union Jack dress.”

After Garraway took off her coat to reveal the outfit, Horner exclaimed: “Wow, you’ve still got it. I think you look lovely.”

The presenter later told the ITV’s show co-host, Ben Shephard, that she felt too old to don the outfit.

Horner famously wore the tiny dress at the Brit Awards in 1997.

Singer Horner told the show she was up for a Spice Girls reunion.

“I’ve got an open door policy. If the girls want to do it, i’m 100% there,” she said.