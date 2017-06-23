LIESL is first to arrive.

Dressed in a bright pink cardigan, the 91-year-old tells me she’s from the same place as the football team, Borussia Dortmund.

I suspect she’s said that more than a few times after more than six decades living in Glasgow. She left Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia region for love.

I’ve opened up my home to a group of elderly people, mostly in their 90s, for afternoon tea. It’s a scheme run by the charity Contact the Elderly, to help combat loneliness and isolation.

Research suggests three quarters of older people are lonely and more than half have never spoken to anyone about how they feel.

Parties are held on a Sunday, which, evidence shows, is the loneliest day of the week for pensioners living alone.

Liesl, who is from Cardonald, lost her husband a few years ago and in her grief, her ability to walk, unaided. She has two daughters but neither lives near.

Outgoing and chatty, she’s been to a few tea parties and says she relishes the companionship.

Recent research by Contact the Elderly showed that 95% of guests say the parties give them something to look forward and 77% feel happier as a result.

There are 14 groups in Glasgow and mine has travelled south to west.

Two of the group, both in their 90s, are not feeling well on the day so I have four guests instead of six plus three volunteers, including two drivers.

A support officer with the charity comes round to my flat a few days ahead of the gathering to offer some advice.

I’m told it’s best to remove my big rug (a possible trip hazard), make sure all passageways are clear and provide smallish, easy-to-eat sandwiches and cakes.

I love baking so it’s not a chore and I’ve had a bit of help from my sister, whose scones are far superior to mine, and a friend with a talent for Empire Biscuits.

I’m advised to check if the group are happy for my cat Elsie to be milling around. As it happens, one of the group is not a fan of felines, so I despatch her to the upstairs neighbour.

The property has to have access to a ground floor toilet, or a lift as it’s likely the guests will have mobility issues.

However, volunteers could choose to host an afternoon tea at a friend’s house and sometimes, groups amalgamate for a joint tea-party at bigger venues such as museums.

Two of my guests are in wheelchairs, including Gwen, 90, from Penilee, but it’s just a case of moving the furniture around. I’m told guests might also have sight problems or even early stage dementia but it’s just a case of using your common sense.

If hosting a tea party isn’t your bag, there are plenty of other volunteering options such as driving the guests.

Stephen Sharp, 35, a maintenance engineer, provides a “sofa from door to door” service for Liesl. The elderly guests keep the same driver to help lessen any unease about going to a stranger’s house and there is genuine affection between the pair.

“I don’t feel like I’m having to do anything.” he says. “My charity work involves eating cake.

“You also get insights to Glasgow you never had.”

There really is no need to worry about being the perfect host. You are really just facilitating an informal get-to-gether.

The chat covers everything from darts and Teeline shorthand to the downfall of Theresa May and women’s rights. There are no uncomfortable silences, the guests find common ground and I’m kept busy with rounds of tea. Two of my guests live close to each other so a meeting is suggested.

The scheme is open to anyone over the age of 75 but the charity treats everyone on a case by case basis and wouldn’t turn down a lonely 69-year-old.

Marion, who is a volunteer driver, goes every month to try to persuade one elderly lady to attend a tea party. She hasn’t been successful yet but even this visit provides a boost.

In volunteering terms, it’s probably one of the most do-able for commitment-phobes. The minimum they ask is for a one tea party a year, on a Sunday from 2pm-4pm.

There are currently 13 elderly people waiting for a group in the city of Glasgow. In particular the charity urgently needs new hosts south of the river from east to west.

Morna O’May, head of services for the Scottish arm of the charity said: “We have a fantastic and committed group of volunteers who make our monthly parties possible. They have formed lasting and real friendships with the older people and other volunteers in their groups and everyone enjoys their afternoons together.

“People reading this article may have busy lives and, although their social conscience pricks at the thought of an older person sitting home alone with nothing to look forward to, may feel they don’t have the time to make a difference.

“A few hours on a Sunday afternoon once a month, or even just once a year, is such a small commitment but the difference it makes is immeasurable.

“We also know there are older people we are not reaching. We would like to encourage anyone who thinks they might know someone who would benefit to get in touch.”

Lily, from Penilee, is the baby of my group at 84 and admits it took some persuading by her daughter for her to attend.

She said: “I was really nervous about coming today because I wouldn’t know anyone but it’s really homely.”

For more information about hosting a tea party go to www.contact-the-elderly.org.uk/