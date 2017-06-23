A TODDLER is fighting for his life after a plunging out of a flat window in North Glasgow.

The three-year-old boy is in a serious condition after falling from the third floor of the flat in Summerston yesterday.

Children who were playing on the grass outside the flat in Lewiston Drive watched in terror as the tot plummeted to the ground on to the grass below, around 5.10pm.

One girl, six, rushed to his aid and alerted his mum, who phoned an ambulance.

Paramedics and a trauma team rushed to the scene and took the youngster to the Royal Hospital for Children. His condition is currently unknown.

A distraught mum of one of the children who tried to help the boy told the Evening Times: "My daughter was in an absolute state of shock, she was in tears.

"She was asking the boy if he was alright but there was blood coming out of his mouth.

"We're like a family here and we can't believe this had happened.

"His mother came down the stairs screaming, she was hysterical."

A neighbour of the family, who are thought to have lived in the flat for less than a year, said: "There was a lot of commotion last night, loads of people outside on the grass trying to help.

"It was mainly children who saw it. They are all traumatised.

"My girlfriend was up all night after it happened, we are all so worried."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 5.10pm on Thursday 22 June to attend an address on Lewiston Drive.

"We dispatched one ambulance, a paramedic response unit, our special operations response team and the trauma team.

“The first unit arrived on scene within six minutes.

“One male patient was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.”