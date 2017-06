Russia has fired cruise missiles from the Mediterranean Sea at Islamic State positions in Syria, the defence ministry said.

Two frigates and a submarine launched six cruise missiles at IS installations in Syria’s Hama province, destroying command centres and ammunition depots, the ministry said in a statement. It did not say when the missiles were launched.

Moscow has fired missiles from the Mediterranean at militants’ positions in Syria before, including launches from a submarine and a frigate in May at targets in the area of the ancient city of Palmyra.

