Television viewers will be transported back in time tonight when The Crystal Maze gets its official revival.
The cult game show was synonymous with the 90s but has been revamped for a return on Channel 4 after a successful one-off event for the broadcaster’s fundraiser Stand Up To Cancer in October.
Replacing Richard O’Brien as the task master in the new series will be Gadget Man Richard Ayoade, who will act as guide through the Aztec, Medieval, Industrial and Future zones towards the Crystal Dome.
In the new version, celebrities will take on the physical and mental challenges to win crystals – first up are Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba, Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison, The Last Leg star Alex Brooker, The Only Way Is Essex’s Lydia Bright and dancer Louie Spence.
Even celebrities not on the contestant list could not stay away from the challenge as Cara Delevingne showed when she paid a visit to tourist attraction The Crystal Maze with a group of friends on Thursday, sharing a photo on Instagram.
Comedian Stephen Merchant presented last year’s charity episode, which featured Rio Ferdinand, Sara Cox, Michelle Keegan, Jonnie Peacock and Josh Widdicombe as contestants.
:: The Crystal Maze begins tonight at 9pm on Channel 4.
