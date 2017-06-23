Home to rugged mountains and glistening sea lochs, Argyll is a destination worth visiting. With much to offer the intrepid exlorer, it's unsurprising people are wild about Argyll. From restaurants serving up locally caught produce, to accommodation with unbelievable views, there are many hidden gems to be discovered.

Slate Islands Seaweed

Slate Islands Seaweed is based on Scotland's smallest permanently inhabited island, Easdale, nestled in the Firth of Lorn, 16 miles south of Oban.

Started in 2016 by Dr Duncan Smallman as a result of working on a seaweed cultivation project and a love for all things to do with the sea, Slate Islands Seaweed offers seashore foraging trips, not just on Easdale but all over Argyll. On a foraging foray with Duncan you explore and learn all about the wonders that is our seashores, what lives there, what seaweeds are and discovering which seaweed species are best to eat and sampling the end results as Duncan cooks up some quick seaweed based treats. Slate Islands Seaweed does small scale harvesting to order for restaurants and Duncan is looking to develop some seaweed derived healthy food snacks.

Image credited to Michelle McNally Woods

Slate Islands also offers consultancy work and is available for hire for events such as talks all about the seashore and superb seaveg found there. Duncan is passionate about the sustainable use and eating of seaweed and with a cheeky grin will say “Sea the future, seaweed”.

For more information visit www.slateislandsseaweed.com

Islay Ales

Located in the old Tractor Shed in Islay House Square, Islay Ales produce hand crafted, high quality cask and bottle conditioned beers (also known as real ale). The beer is neither filtered nor pasteurised prior to being bottled and therefore continues to ferment and mature in the bottle.

Since their first pint was brewed in 2004, the four-barrel plant produces 1150 pints (640 litres) at a time. Since that time, they have gone from brewing four regular ales and two seasonal ales, to now producing 10 regular beers with a seasonal one for Christmas and two or three “Specials” for Fèis Ile, the annual Festival of Music and Malt. Water, malted barley, hops and yeast is used in the beers, with brewing, casking, bottling and labelling taking place on site.

The Brewery and shop is open from 10.30am to 5pm Monday to Saturday throughout the summer time, but closed on Sundays.

Visitors are welcomed to the brewery where they can find out more about how the beers are brewed, enjoy a sample and purchase the beers. If you are looking for presents or something to remember, the brewery shop has a range of clothing, glasses and other items.

A large number of establishments on Islay use the ales, either in bottle form or on draught so when you come to visit the island you are sure to be able to find an Islay Ales nearby. Visit www.islayales.co.uk for more information.

The Brander Lodge

Nestled within a scenic and tranquil location, The Brander Lodge offers comfortable and stylish facilities for those looking to relax and explore.

Having recently undergone extensive renovations, the contemporary hotel and bistro extends a warm welcome to all.

A family friendly hotel, they provide the perfect spot to rest and refuel before enjoying the sights and attractions close by. Something for everyone is on offer, from hiking, biking, enjoying a cruise or spotting some wildlife.

When you return after a day of exploring, tuck into food and drinks in the south-facing bistro, which is open to residents, visitors and locals.

For more information about the facilities or to enquire about making a reservation, visit www.branderlodge.com

Loch Melfort Hotel

Loch Melfort is a country house hotel by Arduaine Point, south of Oban. It offers 25 comfortable and relaxing rooms, direct access to the beach (just a stroll away), and unbeatable sea views. The perfect West Coast getaway and a great base from which to explore beautiful Argyll, including the magnificent Arduaine Gardens which are just around the corner.

Loch Melfort is passionate about good food and fine wine and aims to showcase the best produce and foraged ingredients from Argyll.

Offering two dining options: the hotel’s 2AA Rosette restaurant (evenings) or the relaxed bistro (open all day for drinks, light lunches and dinner) - both with stunning sea views of the Sound of Jura and the Inner Hebrides beyond.

Our restaurant offers a seasonal fine dining menu, either A La Carte or Table d’hôte, which is complemented by our carefully selected wine list. We choose only the finest ingredients from Argyll and these are prepared for you by our talented chef and his team.

The Bistro is a relaxed bar and restaurant with a menu focused on fresh local seafood and meats. It boasts a strong wine list, excellent local ales and draught beers. Home-made ice creams and baking make it an excellent choice for families with a play area by the terrace and our friendly local hens and Highland cows to entertain young guests between courses.

Contact: stay@lochmelfort.co.uk, visit www.lochmelfort.co.uk or call 01852 200 233

Ardardan Estate

Set on the banks of the river Clyde is a wee gem on the edge of Argyll. The Montgomery family have restored the previously derelict Ardardan Estate into the friendly rural experience it is today.

When you drive into Ardardan you will be first hit by the farm’s beautiful waterside location between Cardross and Helensburgh. As a working farm there are highland cows, sheep, pigs and hens to admire but it is when you go into the shop that you appreciate the real wow factor. Ardardan’s farm and gift shop stocks a wide range of Scottish produce and treats, quality cheese in their deli counter and the highlight their homebred Highland Beef and Lamb. Moving through you get the sense of the pretty Walled Garden location with quality plants and extensive range in the Garden Nursery.

A wee wander through the Woodland Walk is great for a walk with a good connection to Ardmore Point for a longer walk. With any visit there is no doubt that the tearoom can’t be missed at Ardardan. It is the hub of the business and a real treat with homemade cakes, scones, daily soups and specials on their light lunch menu.

The main highlight however is the friendly welcome that you receive from the team at Ardardan. Food and farming are clearly the backbone of this family run venue with people at its heart.

Visit www.ardardan.co.uk for more information.

Manor House Oban

Whether for a relaxing break, romantic getaway or luxury travel stopover, quality dining and accommodation is on offer at The Manor House Hotel and Restaurant in Oban.

Set within a Georgian Villa on Oban Harbour, the boutique hotel provides eleven rooms individually decorated in fine fabrics, with all the small touches that give you an exemplary four star hotel experience.

Located on the southern side of Oban Harbour, the hotel boasts stunning views of the town, McCaig’s Tower and out to the islands of Lismore and Kerrera.

Loved by locals and visitors alike, the Manor House restaurant is the place to go for a special meal. The chefs create a unique menu each day focusing on the best of local seafood, meats and produce, using only the freshest ingredients from Scotland’s natural larder.

Visit www.manorhouseoban.com to find out more.

Ardoran House

The Isle of Iona has long been associated with peace and tranquillity and this is the atmosphere that envelopes you on arrival at Ardoran House.

With its simple décor and coastal seascapes this charming house is a perfect haven for a quick weekend getaway or a longer escape from the world.

Whether walking on the windswept machair or soaking up the history, the Isle of Iona is a delight for all visitors. Ardoran House provides the perfect environment to relax and unwind after the incredible journey to the island or exploring its beautiful shores. Pamper yourself in our purpose built sauna or bubble away in our spa bath which is sited next to the conservatory so you can drink in the views or watch the stars as you soak. Nowhere is very far on Iona, the local pub and restaurant are five minutes walk, the famous abbey and the fabulous white sandy beaches are a ten minute wander.

Any visitor to the Isle of Iona will tell you that there’s a magical, enchanting atmosphere about the island that cannot be explained and must be experienced first hand. Ardoran House is the ultimate place to do so, and many visitors return time and time again.

Visit www.ardoranhouse.co.uk to find out more.

Sound of Iona Tartan

It all began with a simple cotton scarf, and now Sound of Iona Tartan boasts a wide variety of beautiful products. The tartan has been locally designed and perfectly reflects the colours of the stunning seascapes particular to the gorgeous Isle of Iona and its surrounds. The sand, the sea and the rocks of this ethereal landscape are all represented in its design.

This stunning handbag will brighten up almost any outfit, whilst carrying with it fond memories of an island that is cherished by many. Sound of Iona Tartan makes for an ideal souvenir or gift to keep the unforgettable colours of the Isle of Iona with you or your loved ones forever.

Sound of Iona Tartan is available for purchase online at www.ionatartan.com, and follow us on facebook to see our latest products. Alternatively, come on over to Iona and visit our shop at Martyrs Bay which stocks the full range of Sound of Iona Tartan products.

Kilmartin Museum

Visit Kilmartin Glen - one of the world’s most significant archaeological landscapes. Marvel at 5,000 years of history and discover the Glen’s unique archaeological remains and rich natural heritage. Twenty years ago these were the inspiration for the creation of Kilmartin Museum, which today collects and conserves artefacts from all over Argyll.

The Museum Gallery is the starting point to finding out about our ancestors who lived in this amazing landscape. Afterwards walk in their footsteps in Kilmartin Glen to discover the monuments they left behind.

Complete your journey with a visit to the Museum’s high quality Café and Gift Shop. The Café serves freshly prepared meals created using locally sourced ingredients and our speciality: home baked cakes. Diners can choose to sit in the cosy stone barn or the green oak conservatory with views out over the monuments of Kilmartin Glen.

Kilmartin Museum Gift Shop offers distinctive collections of local gifts and artwork. Our Book Shop offers histories of Argyll and Scotland, novels and a wide selection to keep younger visitors entertained.

Kilmartin Museum is working on a £6.7m redevelopment project which was recently reported on by The Herald’s Jack McGregor. To find out more about this and to plan your trip to Kilmartin Glen and Museum visit www.kilmartin.org

The Anchor Hotel

Located on the picturesque harbour side in Tarbert, The Anchor Hotel is an example of Scottish hospitality at its finest.

As well as offering relaxing accommodation with stunning harbour and sea views, guests can also opt to stay in luxurious and well-appointed rooms in the barge moored in front of the hotel. Escape everyday life and dive into luxury, with friendly and welcoming staff ready to greet you on arrival and take you on a tour of the Anchor Barge.

The Hotel is also home to the Seabed Restaurant, serving up the very best of locally sourced produce. Set within an informal and relaxed atmosphere, the restaurant has a newly launched fresh seafood and steak menu, which is certain to delight diners.

Afternoon Tea is also now served inside, which can include Bollinger Champagne if desired.

Visit www.lochfyne-scotland.co.uk to find out more about the hotel and restaurant.