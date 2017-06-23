Glasgow is set to celebrate the Gaelic community as a festival takes place in the city for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall will host An Comunn Gaidhealach's Royal National Mod in 2019.

Primary four and five pupils from Glasgow Gaelic School gathered to celebrate the unveiling of the event's new logo on Friday.

Supported by Glasgow City Council and Glasgow Life, the Mod aims to showcase the modern face of the Gaelic community in its week-long celebration of Gaelic language, culture and music.

The festival will offer a range of competitions for children and adults in singing and instrumental performance.

There will also be an eclectic Fringe programme that will showcase some of Scotland's finest musical talents in the run-up to and during the Mod week.

Donald Iain Brown, chair of Mod Ghlaschu 2019, said: "Since the Mod hasn't been in Glasgow for the last 29 years, we're keen to signify that the city hasn't had a Gaelic event in a long time.

"Glasgow already has lots of opportunities for people to partake in Gaelic culture but I think this is a signature event - so there's a big push for the whole city to get behind it."

Mr Brown said the organisers are keen to appeal to non-Gaelic speakers as well.

"A lot of what the Mod is about is music and song - the written word and the spoken word. These are universal themes that can connect anybody in any language so even if you don't understand it, you can come and listen to the competitions and have a wonderful choral experience."

Councillor David McDonald, deputy leader of Glasgow City Council, said: "Glasgow has a strong reputation as a world-class host for major events and delivering the Royal National Mod in two years' time will provide a high-profile platform for the sustainable growth of Gaelic in Glasgow in the years to come."

The Royal National Mod will take place from Friday October 11 to Saturday October 19, 2019.