Harry Potter author JK Rowling has given fans new information about the family of The Boy Who Lived, just days ahead of the 20th anniversary of the publication of the first book.

Rowling revealed Harry’s paternal great-grandfather was also called Harry, or Henry in more formal settings, who frequently spoke out on behalf of humans, known as muggles.

Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (Warner Bros) Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (Warner Bros)

The author said this was one of the reasons why the Potter family were left out of The Sacred Twenty Eight, the list of 28 British families of pure magic blood.

