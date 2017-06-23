A VISUALLY impaired rapist who sexually assaulted eight of his fellow pupils at the Royal Blind School in Edinburgh during the 1980s is facing a possible life sentence.
David Penman, 42, was convicted of preying on his victims while attending the facility.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Penman committed rape and sexual abuse on girls and boys during his time at the establishment.
One of his victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told jurors how Penman targeted her in December 1986 The woman, who is now 42, told the court that he repeatedly attacked there.
The court heard how one day she walked past Penman and heard him tell a friend how she was an “easy target” for rape.
It took jurors one day of deliberations to return verdicts of guilt on 11 charges of rape, attempted rape and sexual assault.
Prosecution lawyer Ian Wallace then revealed Penman, of Inverness, was jailed in February 2000 for 10 years on charges of rape and attempted rape.
On that occasion, Judge Lord Kingarth ordered him to be supervised for eight years after his release. In 2009, Penman was convicted of breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order. He also received two years probation in 1993 for indecent assault.
Lord Uist told Penman said: “It is clear to me from the arrogant and dishonest way in which you gave evidence you are a very evil man.
