THE past, like your house keys, is never where you think you left it. But that doesn't stop companies trying to re-define it, retro-fit it and market your memories to you.

When it launched in a blaze of hype it was the must-have gadget which ushered in the gaming revolution and made Pac-Man a household name.

Now, after 24 years in the wilderness, Atari is making a comeback with a brand-new games machine, although with a markedly vintage look, judging by the teasing 22-second video the company has posted online. Boasting the trademark wood panelling effect of its famous predecessor, but bearing the rather prosaic name of the Ataribox, it will be based on PC technology – and that's about all we know about it.

Whether it is aimed at challenging established technology big beasts like Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo for gamers affections, or whether its targeted at a niche market of nostalgia buffs time will tell.

Here, then, are some other gadgets and gizmos from times gone by which are attempting a comeback:

Polaroid Camera

With digital imaging comes infinite storage space, perfect exposure and unbeatable lighting for every photo and the freedom to brush your blemishes and imperfections out of existence. But the hope is that the digital generation will again become enthralled by watching an unrefined physical photo slides from the front of a flashing, whirring, chunky black plastic box – and that the Polaroid camera will once again become hip. However, the novelty may well wear off before it becomes a habit, given that the cost of film stands at about £2.50 per photo.

Record Player

Despite the pain of uncertainly positioning a needle over the desired groove after a few drinks in a darkened room, vinyl is hot right now – and the rise in sales is not just down to nostalgia. Dubbed "retro-adapters" by technology patent specialist Tomi Nokelainen, vinyl enthusiasts don't "use turntable technology" just to listen to music, but for "technology-cantered aesthetic" reasons. Others may describe it rather more robustly. Aficionados believe the increase in vinyl popularity has turned music into an art again, something to look forward to holding, and collecting, although mounting on the wall is definitely not recommended.

Typewriters

A few taps on a keyboard will open you up to a world of online vintage markets, with bidders all hoping to get their hands on classic typewriters like the Underwood upright, cursed over in newsrooms and attics throughout the world.

It's difficult to explain the attraction. Is it some sort of desire for the physical discipline and control through the manual labour of typing? That using white-out to correct typos as opposed to the quick “delete” control offered from a word processor provides reassuring emotional balm?

How long, however, before the frustration of reopening your crusty phial of Tipp-Ex and readjusting your ribbon with ink-stained fingertips becomes too much to bear?

Super 8 Film Cameras

The 8mm film camera was first manufactured in 1965 by Kodak and soon became a favourite amongst amateur filmmakers. Despite every laptop-owning YouTuber being able to create movies and videos in this day and age, the vintage medium is experiencing a notable resurgence. Steven Spielberg has often attributed his entire career to his childhood use of Super 8, and as homaged in JJ Abram's 2011 film of the same name. Amateur and professional filmmakers alike have begun using them again, thanks to the slightly grainy, retro atmosphere that can be uniquely captured.

And also - the original retro gaming machines

Dated consoles like Nintendo's SNES, the Sega Megadrive and Game Boy are all still in huge demand. Even phone companies have began releasing game applications like Pac-Man for users hoping to relive their youth.

Perhaps on our journey towards the virtual realms of complex avatars and alternate planes of zombie-like existence something was lost. Something a little more human, a little more simple, and very possibly something worth yearning for.