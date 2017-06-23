THE financial details of any Tory deal with the Democratic Unionist Party must be made public, Labour’s John McDonnell has insisted.

With talks continuing between the Conservatives and DUP over a "confidence and supply" arrangement to help the UK Government get its legislation through the Commons, Mr McDonnell has written to Philip Hammond, the Chancellor, demanding "transparency" regarding any extra resources made available to Northern Ireland as a result of a deal.

Earlier this week, it was suggested the DUP’s price for propping up Theresa May’s administration was £2 billion extra for the region's public services and infrastructure. The figure was denied by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the DUP chief whip, although he did not deny some extra funds were being sought.

