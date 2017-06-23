OUTSPOKEN opposition to the Scottish Government’s school reform plans has been attacked as “hyperbole” and “invective”.

John Swinney, the Education Secretary, went on to accuse his critics of a “rhetorical bidding war” that was damaging to pupils.

The comments came after a key plank of the biggest shake-up of the way schools are run in Scotland was attacked as “utterly incoherent”.

Last week, the Scottish Government announced plans to establish up to seven regional bodies to drive school improvement instead of councils.

Mr Swinney said the “regional collaboratives” would be able to provide more consistent support to schools across the country.

And he cited the example of an alliance of seven councils in the north of Scotland that have already come together to share services.

However, Keir Bloomer, an independent educational consultant, said the government’s plans were “dysfunctional” because they would be forced rather than developing naturally like the Northern Alliance.

A particular concern is the creation of a director for each collaborative who will report to the chief inspector of schools.

Speaking at a Scotland Policy Conferences event in Edinburgh on Thursday Mr Bloomer said: “The government collaboratives are compulsory, they are top-down, they are authoritarian, unwanted, bureaucratic and hierarchical.

“They reinforce all of the worst characteristics of the culture of Scottish education.”

However, hitting back Mr Swinney described his proposals as “serious, wide-ranging reforms to improve Scottish education”.

He said: “They are founded on what has been widely recognised as possibly the most significant devolution of power and resources to schools in decades.

“I have made absolutely plain that I am keen to have a serious debate about this plan, its ethos and the details of how best to implement it.

“What is not helpful, constructive or, frankly, in the interests of pupils, is for invective and hyperbole to be thrown about in a rhetorical bidding war by those opposed to aspects of this plan.

“Instead we must all focus on a sober debate on the best changes to Scottish education to deliver higher standards for all and to close the attainment gap.”

Walter Humes, an honorary professor at Stirling University, said schools needed better support, but also questioned the role of regions in delivering it.

However, Larry Flanagan, general secretary of the Educational Institute of Scotland teaching union, said there was an opportunity with the establishment of collaboratives to ensure all schools got better support.

He warned previous networks of council quality improvement officers had disappeared because of cuts and said most councils no longer had a dedicated director of education.

“I’m not convinced we need regional directors or that they should be managed by the inspectorate, but there is a huge gap in our education system regarding support for teachers and the collaboratives give us an opportunity to address that,” he said.