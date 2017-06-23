A murder inquiry has been launched after the body of a man was found in a flat in Glasgow.

The body of Kirk Cole, 36, was discovered in the property on Cairnhill Drive, Crookston, at around 9.15am on Thursday.

Police are now treating the death as murder after a post-mortem examination on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan McAlpine, of Police Scotland's major crime investigation team (west), said: "Early indications suggest that there may have been a disturbance at the flat during the night and therefore it is vital that anyone who was with Mr Cole since 9pm on Wednesday until the early hours of Thursday morning contact police immediately.

"A police incident caravan will remain at the scene and there will be extra patrols in the area, however I must stress that there is no information to suggest that anyone else in the local area is at risk. I'd encourage local residents to speak to the officers in the area if they have any concerns."

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage and carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

Initial inquiries have revealed Mr Cole was with a friend in a flat on Cairnhill Drive from around 9pm on Wednesday.

Police believe at least one person, possibly more, arrived at the flat during the night and into the early hours of the morning.

Relatives of Mr Cole are aware and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at Helen Street police office via 101, quoting incident number 0758 of June 22.

Alternatively, calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555 where anonymity can be maintained.