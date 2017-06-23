Police have turned down an offer by a charitable foundation to cover the operational costs of Barack Obama's trip to Scotland.
Information obtained by the Press Association reveals Police Scotland spent £13,410.60 for the visit on May 26, which The Hunter Foundation said it would be happy to pay.
The former US president played 18 holes at St Andrews before hosting a charity dinner, organised by the foundation, in Edinburgh.
Now the force has said it would be "inappropriate" to accept the offer and said the money would benefit "youngsters in need" across the country.
Assistant Chief Constable Wayne Mawson said: "Security arrangements for individuals with the status of president Obama are business as usual for Police Scotland.
"In addition, the policing arrangements took place at a time when the UK terrorism threat level had been raised to critical."
Operational costs included overtime pay, vehicle hire as well as refreshments for officers and other staff involved with the event.
Mr Obama's visit saw him give a speech in front of around 1,200 people including First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, author JK Rowling and musician Annie Lennox.
Tickets for tables of 10 went on sale from about £5,000 and quickly sold out.
The dinner raised £670,000 for good causes in Scotland.
Those to benefit include Unicef, Maggie's Centres, the Beatson Clinic, Clic Sargent and Chas.
But before speaking, the Democrat could not resist a game at the home of golf in Fife before giving his speech on his first visit to Scotland.
Amid heavy security, he shook hands with spectators as he made his way around the course.
Police had a large presence at the scene, with officers keeping hundreds of spectators at a distance and providing a convoy as he travelled between various destinations.
