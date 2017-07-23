Sandwiches made by a firm in Scotland are being recalled after being given the wrong Use By date.

Six product types by Deli Food (Scot) Ltd have been pulled off the shelves after being incorrectly labelled with a Use By date of 23/07/17.

It should be 23/06/17 and eating the product afterwards could pose a food risk.

Food Standards Scotland told customers to return the sandwiches to where it was bought for a full refund.

Egg mayo, ham & cheese, ham & cheese savoury, chicken mayo, cheese & red onion and ham & egg are those known to be affected.