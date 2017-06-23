Four more victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster have been formally identified, police said.

The identities of the three men and one woman are not being revealed "on request of the families", Scotland Yard said.

It brings the total number of identified victims of the June 14 fire to nine, out of at least 79 people believed to have died in the tragedy.

The announcement came as it was revealed manslaughter charges are being considered by detectives investigating the blaze in the tower in west London, which had failed fire safety tests.

Photo credit: PA

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Three adult males and one adult female who were victims of the Grenfell Tower fire have been formally identified in agreement with the coroner, Dr Fiona Wilcox.

"We have not named the victims or issued further details on request of the families.

"The families of all these victims have been informed, and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers."

Earlier Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack said a faulty fridge-freezer started the inferno.

Cladding and insulation encasing the building did not pass any fire safety tests, she added, increasing concern the 24-storey block's facade accelerated the blaze's spread.

The revelation comes as a nationwide hunt for high-rise buildings with flammable cladding continues, with thousands of people finding their homes were potentially dangerous

By Friday afternoon, the Government said 14 buildings across nine local authority areas in England were found to have flammable cladding.

Photo credit: PA

The NHS is reported to be among organisations checking their buildings are safe.

The Health Service Journal reported a letter has been sent to NHS trusts urging them to check buildings for combustible cladding in the wake of the fire.

Hundreds of further buildings are being tested by the Government to see if they pose a fire threat.

Towers in Camden, Manchester, Hounslow and Plymouth are among the at-risk buildings, the Department for Communities and Local Government confirmed.

As police continued to unpick the roots of the disaster, Ms McCormack said a string of criminal offences were now being considered.

Documents and materials had been seized from a "number of organisations", she added.

She said: "We are looking at every criminal offence from manslaughter onwards.

"We are looking at every health and safety and fire safety offence and we are reviewing every company at the moment involved in the building and refurbishment of Grenfell Tower."

Describing how the investigation was proceeding, she added: "We have been in Grenfell Tower, from top to bottom, last week.

"Next week, we will be installing a lift to the outside of the building to assist.

"But our forensic search may not be complete until the end of the year."

Photo credit: PA

A Hotpoint FF175BP model was found to have been the fridge-freezer at the centre of the tragedy and followed witness reports from June 14 that one resident claimed his appliance was responsible.

Tests on the building's material as part of the police investigation were "small scale", the officer said, but added: "All I can say at the moment is they (tiles and insulation) don't pass any safety tests.

"What we are being told at the moment by the Building Research Establishment is that the cladding and insulation failed all safety tests."

While the death toll remains at 79, Ms McCormack addressed concerns that many more had died and were unaccounted for in official figures.

She repeated calls for members of the public with information about people who may have been in the tower at the time of the fire to come forward.

An amnesty for people who may have been living in the tower illegally has been suggested, supported by mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

A total of 151 homes were destroyed in the blaze, including 129 in the tower itself and 22 from nearby Grenfell Walk, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea said.