Simon Cowell’s Grenfell Tower charity single has soared to the top of the singles chart just two days after its release.

Fifty of the nation’s biggest musicians contributed to the rendition of Simon and Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water, which has now been declared the second fastest-selling single of the year, according to the Official Charts Company.

Rita Ora arrives at a studio in west London, to help with the recording of the charity single (Yui Mok/PA)

