HE has been Spud in Trainspotting and is currently part of the worldwide box office success of superhero blockbuster Wonder Woman, but now Ewen Bremner is preparing to produce his first feature film.

Bremner, back in his home town of Edinburgh for its annual film festival (EIFF), is to produce his first feature after presenting a short film at this year's celebrations.

The actor, who plays a Scottish sharp shooter with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in Wonder Woman, also explained how important the role was to the film's acclaimed director, Patty Jenkins.

Jenkins father was an air force captain and fight pilot, who fought in Vietnam, and Bremner said the director wanted to be sure the topic was treated with respect.

Bremner, who produced the short film No Song to Sing, written by and starring Maiko Takeda, said he produced the short film "by accident" but is now working on a further film with Ms Takeda.

He said: "It's a lot of work but we are already putting a production together, and I am terrified of the amount of work involved.

"We wanted to go down that road, but I don't feel as if I have a producer's bone in my body - a producer needs to be able to ask people for favours all the time, to ask, ask, ask, to build confidence in a film, and I hate asking people for stuff, I hate it.

"It's all been by accident, we are putting a production together for a feature - Maiko has written a couple and I think they are both fantastic, and we are working towards getting them both on their feet.

"I work as an actor and that is my priority, I don't want to get my world sucked up by producing, I don't have a production company, so I'm a novice, but a producer just finds a way to make something happen, so somehow that's what occurred, but it is exciting, and it's all-consuming."

Of his role in Wonder Woman he said it has been a "real novelty" to be in a super hero movie with a huge budget.

It has taken $571.8m £450m) at the box office is is likely to be one of the top five successes of the year, with Gal Gadot as the titular heroine.

He said: "I met with Patty Jenkins and it was all top secret, we didn't even get to read a script before he signed, it was all through Patty's powers of persuasion and confidence that this was going to be something worth making.

"She has the spirit of Wonder Woman in her, to fight with love for what she wants."

Ms Jenkins has relatives in the military and told Bremner that the PTSD in the storyline had to be handled correctly.

The actor said: "I was playing someone with PTSD and I didn't want that for it to be a little colour, I wanted it to be as authentic as they could allow it in that kind of film.

"It was allowed enough - it was important for Patty, she comes from a military family, and it was important for her to portray that aspect of military experience in a way that wasn't disingenuous to her family, her own parents and grandparents."