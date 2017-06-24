DEBATE of the week was on the SNP Government’s woeful FoI record, when Tory Graham Simpson had the pleasure of telling Nat mega-bore Stewart Stevenson to “stop chuntering”. It earned him the world’s mildest rebuke from Deputy PO Linda Fabiani, suggesting she too had had enough. “I remind members they should always be polite, even when they revert to name calling,” she smiled.

GREEN Andy Wightman used the event to goad several landed Tories by reading out - for the sake of transparency, of course - how much they trousered in EU farm payments. Like the £320,000 which went to Peter Chapman's firm over three years. He twisted the knife by asking Mr Chapman if his latest payments had arrived on time. “You're a nasty piece of work,” he replied. As if to prove it, Mr Wightman duly posted the remark on Twitter.

MORE bitchiness on Radio 4 on Thursday in an interview with new SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford. His predecessor, Angus Robertson was famous for his self-regard. Asked how he’d be different, Mr Blackford said he greatly respected Angus, before adding: “My style is different. I’m very much a team person.” Ow! Watch those claws...

