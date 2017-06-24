NICOLA Sturgeon has apologised to farmers and crofters facing a second year of delayed EU farm subsidies because of a botched £178million Scottish Government IT system.

The First Minister admitted “failures” on a visit to the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh, a day after it emerged her officials had asked Brussels to extend the payment deadline.

However the National Farmers Union Scotland said it wanted action, not more apologies.

NFU Scotland president Andrew McCormick, said: “We don’t want to hear sorry again, we want action that will ensure payments arrive in a timely manner.”

The SNP government is supposed to process 95 per cent of around 18,000 applications for Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) payments by June 30, or face up to £60m in fines.

However more than a quarter, some 5000, have yet to be processed, and the government has asked for a grace period until October 15 to complete the paperwork.

Last year the European Commission fined the Government £5m for missed payments caused by the bungled introduction of a new computer system.

Earlier this year, Ms Sturgeon apologised and said she wanted to avoid a repeat.

However, with another missed deadline almost certain, she told an audience of industry representatives: “I want to assure you today... there's no complacency on the Scottish Government's part about this matter.

"We have already apologised and we do so again today to farmers for the failures that have been experienced in the system and I guarantee that we will continue to give this matter our full focus and attention to ensure that farmers get the service they deserve."

Ms Sturgeon said there was a “100 per cent focus” on processing payments, with £249m already paid, and a loan system ready as a contingency measure.

The First Minister was criticised on Thursday after repeatedly failing to answer direct questions on whether her government had asked for an extension.

The Commission later confirmed her officials had asked for it on Tuesday.

The Scottish Tories said she and Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing had treated parliament with “utter contempt” and should apologise immediately.

Tory MSP Finlay Carson said: “This episode has been a disgrace and has exposed the SNP for what it is: secretive, out of touch and all at sea. Scotland deserves better."

Mr McCormick also said farmers “deserve transparency and clarity” from SNP ministers and claimed the failure to deliver payments puts Scotland rural economy “in jeopardy”.

He said: “Some payments have been outstanding 18 months. That is wholly unacceptable.”