DRINKS giant Chivas is facing a staff walkout after Acas talks aimed at solving a pay dispute collapsed.

Workers at the whisky fir m’s Paisley and Dumbarton plants voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action after t h e F r e n c h - o w n e d company failed to meet their pay demands.

Unite union had called for a “decent pay increase and harmonisation of pay between sites”, and had rejected a Chivas offer of a multi-year deal.

However an attempt to settle the dispute at conciliatory service ACAS collapsed, sparking the strike ballot.

Y e s t e r d ay u n i o n members at the Chivas site at Paisley voted by 76.4 per cent for strike action and 81.9 per cent for action short of strike.

cated to the firm’s Kilmalid site in Dumbarton, which is due to u n d e r g o a £ 4 0 m investment.

D u m b a r t on - b a s e d workers voted by 90.8 per cent for strike action and 98.5 per cent for action short of strike.

Unite regional coordinating officer, Elaine Dougall said the ballot showed the strength of feeling among staff, and accused the firm of showing “little respect” for the rules of negotiation. .

“The workers are not for turning,” she said.

“There is a real strength of feeling and they are not prepared to let this happen. The profit per employee for 2016 is £171,000 - so it is not as if there is not money.”

Part of the dispute centres on union claims of p ay d i s c r e p a n c i e s between staff doing similar jobs at the two sites.

Chivas has said the offer was “fair and reasonable.”