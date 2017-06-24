SCOTLAND is becoming home to more super commuters who buy a house here but travel to London for work.
London professionals are selling their multimillion-pound properties to live mortgage-free in Scotland because of fears about the English capital’s property market.
Despite a commute of around four-and-a-half hours from Edinburgh and Glasgow to the UK capital, people who bought homes in London before prices soared are now looking to cash in their investments.
Last year 25 per cent of buyers of homes worth £1 million or more were from outside Scotland. It is thought that 2017 will see even higher figures of homeowners from the South East of England relocating.
A clampdown on lending and changes buy-to-let legislation is thought to be behind people snapping up homes in Morningside or the West End of Glasgow for half the price of their London homes.
Andrew Perratt, head of residential for Scotland and the north of England at estate agency Savills, said: “We have definitely seen the super commuters coming back again.
“Super commuters benefit from combining a London salary with the significantly lower property values north of the border.”
Meanwhile, the Scottish Government has announced a new £10 million fund to build 50,000 affordable homes, including 35,000 for social rent, by 2021 in the Highlands as part of its City Region Deal.
