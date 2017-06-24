ACTOR Hugh Grant has offered a £1,000 reward for the return of a blind veteran’s Second World War medals which were lost at a motorway service station.

Alfred Barlow, 95, from Stockport, Greater Manchester, was returning home from a pilgrimage to Normandy, France, earlier this month where he fought on the beaches more than 70 years ago.

His wife and grandson carer noticed that his four medals were missing after he visited the gents’ toilets at Norton Canes Services near Walsall on the M6 Toll on Thursday, June 8.

Grant tweeted the reward offer.

He added that anonymity would be guaranteed if the medals were safely returned.

The four medals lost are the 1939-1945 Star, the France & Germany Star, the 1939-1945 War Medal and the Palestine Medal.

Mr Barlow, who turns 96 on June 25, served with 3rd Reconnaissance (Recce) Regiment, 3rd Division, and landed on Sword Beach at 10am on D-Day, June 6 1944.

He said: “I have found it all very distressing.

“These medals are worth very little to sell but to me they are priceless.

“I had intended to pass all of my medals on to my grandson which makes it even more upsetting.”

Mr Barlow started receiving support from Blind Veterans UK after losing his sight through macular degeneration and glaucoma much later in life and is asking for anyone with information on the return of the medals to contact the sight loss charity on the free Blind Veterans UK hotline on 0800 389 7979.

A separate £1,000 reward has been offered by Roadchef, which operates Norton Canes, and Midland Expressway Limited which runs the M6 Toll.

A spokesman for Roadchef and Midland Expressway Limited said: “Since we were informed that Mr Barlow could have lost his medals while visiting the Roadchef motorway service station on the M6 toll road at Norton Canes, we have been working with our lost property partner - Lostbox - to try and reunite him with them.

“We are offering a £1,000 reward to anyone who is able to reunite Mr Barlow with his medals and will be promoting the message through social media and other outlets to reach as many people as possible across the country who may have found his medals along the route from Normandy to Stockport.

“We urge anyone with any information to contact the Blind Veterans UK hotline on 0800 389 7979, and hope to see Mr Barlow’s precious medals back where they belong, very soon.”

