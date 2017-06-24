SIR Anthony Van Dyck looks down at a visitor to the Scottish National Portrait Gallery in Edinburgh before today’s start of a new exhibition which explores the male gaze.

The Flemish artist’s self-portrait from around 1640, which has been acquired for the nation, is undoubtedly the highlight of a free event which explores the theme of male image.

Lucien Freud is another artist whose work is displayed until October.

Visitors will explore how the appearance of men has changed since the 16th century, with music and video from Mercury Prize winning Edinburgh band Young Fathers.