LULU, Charles Dance, Clare Balding and Ruby Wax are among the stars hoping to uncover their family secrets in the new series of Who Do You Think You Are?.

The popular genealogy show returns for a 14th series this summer with a varied line-up of famous faces, including the Glasgow-raised singer, hoping to discover all about the unexplored branches of their family trees.

Also on the look-out for fascinating histories are Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood, Big Brother presenter Emma Willis, and radio and TV presenter Fearne Cotton.

The show returns to BBC One on July 6 at 9pm.