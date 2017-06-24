INSULTING the poor could become a specific hate crime under Scots law as part of a legislation overhaul.
Lord Bracadale, one of Scotland’s most senior judges, is in the process of reviewing hate crime legislation to the law more fit for the modern world.
Currently, such legislation covers race, religion, sexual orientation, disability and gender identity.
Amnesty International Scotland has urged Lord Bracadale to “consolidate hate crime legislation to ensure consistency, clarity and equal protection.”
It has asked the Scottish Government to consider including ageism, sexism and economic status in Lord Bracadale’s review.
Amnesty International’s programme director for Scotland, Naomi McAulliffe, has argued that those living on the street need to be better protected against verbal attacks as well as physical violence.
She said: “There have been reports from charities about violence and abuse that those who are living on the streets face on a regular basis. We are really keen for that to be addressed.”
Mrs McAuliffe didn’t rule out extending the classism clause to cover wealthy people but said the intention was to safeguard those living on the streets from harm.
She said: “We are calling for an extension to cover gender, age and socio-economic status. We want there to be a consolidation and clarity around hate crime legislation in Scotland.”
A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We look forward to considering his recommendations, which are expected in early 2018.”
Last year a survey found that people sleeping on the streets were 17 times more likely to have been victims of violence.
