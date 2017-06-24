A DECISION on whether the trial against a veteran republican charged in connection with the murder of Jean McConville will proceed has been delayed to the autumn.

Ivor Bell, 80, faces two counts of soliciting the IRA abduction and killing of the mother-of-10 in 1972, but Belfast Crown Court has heard evidence he is suffering from dementia and would not be able to participate fully in proceedings.

Prosecutors had been expected to announce the outcome of their review of the case yesterday but instead asked for further time to consider additional evidence submitted by Mr Bell’s defence team on Thursday morning.

