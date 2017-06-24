More than 140 people are feared to have been buried by a landslide that unleashed huge rocks and a mass of earth which crashed into their homes in south-western China early on Saturday, officials said.

The landslide from a mountain engulfed a cluster of more than 40 homes and a hotel in the village of Xinmo at about 6am local time, the government of Mao County in Sichuan province said.

Provincial officials said at noon that 141 people were missing and one mile (1.6km) of road had been buried.

