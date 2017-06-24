Jeremy Corbyn is due to receive a rock star welcome during his visit to Glastonbury Festival - where crowds and performers have already been chanting his name.

The Labour leader will appear on the Pyramid Stage to introduce US hip hop duo Run The Jewels before giving a talk at the Left Field stage.

He joins deputy leader Tom Watson as well as Yvette Cooper and Ed Balls, who have already been seen on the 900-acre site in Pilton, Somerset.

