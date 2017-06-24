The Prime Minister has said the Government is making sure Camden Council can do "what is necessary" to ensure people evacuated from blocks of flats in north London have somewhere to stay, and work is done to make the buildings safe.
Four blocks of flats housing up to 4,000 people on the Chalcots Estate in Camden were evacuated on Friday night for fire safety work to be carried out.
Speaking while attending Armed Forces Day in Liverpool, Theresa May said: "For those Camden blocks, it wasn't just a question of the cladding; there were a number of issues that came together that meant that the fire service were concerned about those blocks and the action was taken by the local authority."
She added: "We are making sure that the authority has the ability to do what is necessary to ensure people have somewhere to stay and that the work is done so that those tower blocks will become safe for them to return to in future."
