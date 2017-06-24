Jeremy Corbyn has been greeted by crowds of revellers chanting his name at Glastonbury Festival.
The Labour leader arrived at the 900-acre musical extravaganza in Pilton, Somerset and met festival staff as well as organiser Michael Eavis, 81.
He was driven to the Greenpeace area of the site, where he posed for pictures in the Greenpeace Cafe and was met by cheering crowds.
Loading article content
Festival-goers surrounded his Land Rover Discovery and chanted "Oh, Jeremy Corbyn" to the tune of the White Stripes' Seven Nation Army as Mr Corbyn left the area.
He will introduce US hip hop duo Run The Jewels at the Pyramid Stage at 4pm before giving a talk at the Left Field tent.
Mr Corbyn tweeted a picture of himself with festival staff, adding: "Just arrived at #Glastonbury. Met with staff who help make this brilliant festival happen. Looking forward to speaking on Pyramid Stage @ 4".
Mr Corbyn joins deputy leader Tom Watson as well as Yvette Cooper and Ed Balls, who have already been seen on the 900-acre site in Pilton, Somerset.
Chants of "Corbyn, Corbyn" began as the festival gates opened at Worthy Farm at 7am on Wednesday and have continued ever since.
Festival-goers have been shouting the Islington North MP's name, as well as "Oh, Jeremy Corbyn".
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?