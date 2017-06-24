Parliament has been hit by a cyber security attack.
MPs and Peers have been left unable to remotely access their emails as a result of the incident, Parliamentary authorities said.
A House of Commons spokeswoman said: "The Houses of Parliament have discovered unauthorised attempts to access parliamentary user accounts.
Loading article content
"We are continuing to investigate this incident and take further measures to secure the computer network, liaising with the National Cyber Security Centre.
"We have systems in place to protect member and staff accounts and are taking the necessary steps to protect our systems."
The spokeswoman said that the lack of remote access for users was not part of the attack, but due to protection measures dealing with the incident.
She said: "Parliament has disabled remote access to protect the network."
Liberal Democrat peer Baron Rennard tweeted: "Cyber security attack on Westminster, Parliamentary e.mails may not work remotely."
The attack follows reports that passwords for MPs and officials were being sold online by hackers.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?