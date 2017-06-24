A COAT of arms to honour murdered MP Jo Cox has been unveiled in Parliament by her two children.
The memorial plaque featuring a coat of arms designed by her son Cuillin, six, and four-year-old daughter Lejla, four, was installed in the Commons chamber during a family day where MPs and staff were encouraged to bring their children to Parliament.
Cox, 41, was shot and stabbed in Birstall, West Yorkshire in her Batley and Spen constituency, on June 16 last year. Far-right extremist Thomas Mair, 52, was found guilty of her murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.
Cox first became an MP in 2015 having doubled Labour's majority for the seat to 6,051 and was a passionate defender of human rights.
The design of the plaque features four roses to represent her family members – two red for the Labour Party and two white for the county of Yorkshire as well as elements representing the rivers and mountains she loved.
The motto More in Common, written in a golden scroll underneath the plaque, was inspired by Cox's maiden speech in Parliament in which she said: "We are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us".
