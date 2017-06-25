Wonder Woman: The film, directed by Patty Jenkins that showed, through its runaway box-office success, not only that women can helm blockbuster superheroes, but that there’s an appetite for bold, female heroes, of all ages.
I Love Dick: Based on Chris Krauss’s cult feminist memoir-novel, directed by Jill Soloway, the woman who has owned the feminist gaze. It tells the tale of how a woman’s obsession with a macho male sculptor called Dick triggers a journey of self-revelation.
The Night Manager: Director Susanne Bier created a drama based on a Le Carre novel that became addictive viewing for women and turned Tom Hiddleston into a sex symbol. Bier announced recently that she will be directing The Night Manager 2
Harlots: An 18th century brothel tale told entirely by female directors, writers and producers.
The Handmaid’s Tale: Not a six-pack in sight, and yet still this adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s feminist dystopia, mostly directed by women, revolves around the female gaze, and what it means to look or not look, be seen or not seen, as a woman.
