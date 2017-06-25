By Sarah McMullan

'Eh. What's up Doc?" It's one of the great movie lines of all time, delivered by Bugs Bunny as he nonchalantly chews on a carrot with a gun aimed at his vitals. And this, far-fetched as it seems, is at least partly responsible for the rise of the 'fat rabbit syndrome', the ballooning weight of pets, because, rather than being good for them, carrots are almost as dangerous to them as that double-barrelled shotgun.

The Doc – in this case Dr Suzanne Moyes, Veterinary Director at Burgess Pet Care – knows exactly what's up. We are far too indulgent to our floppy-eared friends which is causing this obesity epidemic and carrots, high in sugar, are a major part of the problem.

"Unfortunately, popular culture, as well as a lack of information, has led to rabbits being associated with pictures of carrots and lettuce as their preferred foods," she says. "This couldn’t be further from the case and is actually very dangerous."

Rabbits are ranked the fourth most popular domesticated animal in the UK after dogs, cats and indoor fish. And stereotypically they are kept in a hutch in the back garden and fed carrots, lettuce and water. But advice from professionals like Moyes contradicts this, saying their diet should reflect that of rabbits in the wild.

Despite this, animal wellbeing research shows that just six per cent of rabbit owners consulted a veterinary professional before taking on their new pet.

The spike in widespread rabbit weight gain serves as a reflection of the British public’s complacency in animal care – their lack of knowledge when it comes to feeding them properly – and their readiness to “kill them with kindness”. In 2013 a rabbit named Ralph was awarded The Guinness Book of Records heaviest Easter bunny title weighing in at almost four stones.

Moyes continues: "Many rabbit owners underestimate the amount of care and attention they need." Carrots should not be fed to them regularly. Instead, they should have a high-fibre diet consisting of mainly hay and grass, with fresh leafy greens serving as a vitamin-enriched treat.

The latest trend of feeding rabbits muesli-like foods is another reason for their obesity problems. This encourages them to eat selectively, often choosing starchier foods options and ignoring the fibres which are essential to their health.

The annual Rabbit Awareness Week ends today after a host of events in schools and pet shops aimed at raising the profile of rabbit care. The workshops also advised on the best environment to keep your pet rabbit and how to meet their emotional needs.

Moyes, added: "Every year, we and our partners come together to help raise awareness around rabbit welfare needs. Diet is consistently identified as the number one issue that needs addressing."

Rabbits are also described as socially-complex characters with huge emotional needs. Without a partner they become lonely, which can lead to depression.

Their wild habitat is the size of 30 tennis courts and they need on average four hours of exercise a day.The nation of not-very-happy-bunnies we are breeding comes from a wealth of misunderstandings and can’t be attributed to their poor diet alone.

While this impacts their weight and digestive system, it has many other health repercussions and can often affect their iconic rabbit teeth. A rabbit's teeth never stop growing and without their essential foods there is risk that these will become overgrown and painful.

Again, like us, it is only after a dose of exercise that they can seek out a treat – like a carrot – and devour it guilt-free.

In a time where obesity is sweeping through the western world not even the rabbits have been spared.