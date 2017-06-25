POLICE Scotland could have to spend more than quarter of a billion pounds on routine maintenance over the next decade, new figures have revealed.
Details released under Freedom of Information laws showed the force is facing a bill of £262,952,116 for the upkeep of its buildings and mechanical and electrical systems.
The Scottish Liberal Democrats, who obtained the figures from the police, voiced concerns about the "huge bill", which it claimed was a part of the "botched centralisation" of the force by the Scottish Government.
Party justice spokesman Liam McArthur said: "We've seen reports of police cars held together with duct tape, leaking interview rooms and officers searching charity shops for gear. Now this Freedom of Information request reveals that, over the next 10 years, the cost of routine maintenance of the police estate will be more than a quarter of a billion pounds.
"That is a huge bill and it is what is required just to keep up, replacing outdated electrical equipment and buildings. It won't even begin to cover the new investment that is required to ensure officers and staff have the 21st century resources they need."
A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "We are committed to protecting the £1 billion police resource budget in real terms in every year of this Parliament, a boost of £100 million by 2021.
"We have also increased the capital budget in real terms in 2017-18 and provided a further £61 million to support the delivery of Policing 2026, the 10-year strategy to ensure Police Scotland is equipped to tackle new and emerging threats.
