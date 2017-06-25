LABOUR leader Jeremy Corbyn has become the unlikely star of this year's Glastonbury Festival.
He was greeted by crowds of festival-goers chanting "Oh, Jeremy Corbyn" to the tune of the White Stripes' Seven Nation Army as he arrived at the 900-acre music festival in Pilton, Somerset yesterday afternoon.
He introduced US hip hop duo Run The Jewels at the Pyramid Stage at 4pm before giving a talk at the Left Field tent. His talk was such an attraction that Leeds indie rock band Kaiser Chiefs decided to screen it during their own set, tweeting: "We'll be showing @jeremycorbyn's chat on our screens just before we play the Other Stage @glastofest on Saturday. Don't miss out. #JCandKCs".
Loading article content
Corbyn also tweeted a picture of himself with festival staff, adding: "Just arrived at #Glastonbury. Met with staff who help make this brilliant festival happen. Looking forward to speaking on Pyramid Stage @ 4".
Chants of "Corbyn, Corbyn" began as the festival gates opened at Worthy Farm at 7am on Wednesday and have continued ever since. Corbyn mania has extended to flags bearing the name of the Islington North MP, t-shirts and masks featuring his face and and even a sand sculpture depicting him dressed in fox hunting garb, riding a fox through fields of wheat towards Prime Minister Theresa May.
During Friday's headline slot Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke recited Mrs May's "strong and stable" election slogan, with crowds again taking up the "Oh, Jeremy Corbyn" chant.
Headliners later today include singer songwriters Ed Sheeran and Emeli Sande, Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro and English grime collective Boy Better Know.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.