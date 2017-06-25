THE body of a missing priest from Edinburgh has been found on a beach in East Lothian.
Father Martin Xavier Vazhachira was first reported missing last Wednesday when he failed to turn up to deliver morning mass to parishioners at St John the Baptist Catholic Church in Corstorphine.
The 33-year-old priest, originally from Kerela in southern India, was last seen at the church at about 1pm on Tuesday and concern had been growing for his welfare. His body was discovered on Dunbar beach on Friday at 4pm.
Archbishop Leo Cushley, who was at the church on Saturday and Sunday to offer support to parishioners, said: "The news of Father Martin Xavier's death comes as a great shock and a great sadness to all those who knew him and loved him.
"Our thoughts and, more importantly, our prayers are with him and with all his loved ones in both Scotland and India. May he rest in peace."
Father Vazhachira was ordained a priest of the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate Order in 2013 and served at parishes in Falkirk before being appointed to Corstorphine in October 2016. Police confirmed that his family had been informed.
