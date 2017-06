Nuclear bomb bases on the Clyde are being targeted with blockades, break-ins and a series of other protests next month.

The campaign group, Trident Ploughshares, is organising a disarmament camp at an ancient oak woodland it owns near the UK’s nuclear weapons store at Coulport on Loch Long from 8-16 July.

The protest is timed to coincide with the close of United Nations (UN) negotiations between 130 countries on a treaty banning nuclear weapons. The UK government, along with other nuclear weapons states, has boycotted the talks in New York.

