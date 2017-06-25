A TEENAGE boy has been arrested on suspicion of the attempted rape of an eight-year-old girl in a Manchester park.

Greater Manchester Police were called to Nuthurst Park in Moston just before 6.55pm on Saturday after reports the girl had been raped and the offender had been chased off by members of the public.

A boy, believed to be 14 or 15, was arrested in a nearby shop and is being questioned.

The victim is being provided with support from specially trained officers. Police confirmed a full investigation has been launched and that it is treating it with "the utmost seriousness".