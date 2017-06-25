Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were among the guests as treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin married Scottish actress Louise Linton.
Mr Mnuchin exchanged vows with Ms Linton at the Andrew W Mellon Auditorium in Washington.
Mrs Trump wore a pink blush dress and the president was in a tuxedo. Vice president Mike Pence also attended.
Mr Mnuchin, 54, worked for the Goldman Sachs investment firm for nearly two decades before founding a hedge fund.
He also ran a company that invested in Hollywood movies and was finance chairman of Mr Trump's presidential campaign.
Edinburgh-born Ms Linton, 36, has appeared in movies including Cabin Fever, and TV shows such as CSI: NY.
Mr Mnuchin also produced movies before joining the government.
It is his third marriage and the second for Ms Linton.
