The death toll from an oil tanker fire in Pakistan has risen to 148, with dozens more in a critical condition, a rescue official said.

The disaster happened when hundreds of residents of a nearby village gathered at the site of an overturned oil tanker to collect the leaking fuel.

It is believed that a spark from the many cars and motorcycles that raced to the scene ignited the fuel.

Dr Mohammad Baqar, a senior rescue official in the area, confirmed the latest toll, updating a previous figure. He said many of the bodies were burned beyond recognition and will have to be identified through DNA testing.

News via AP Video)">In this image taken from video, black smoke rises from oil tanker on road in Bahawalpur, Pakistan (AAJ News via AP Video)

Some of the most badly burned were evacuated by army helicopters to Multan, about 60 miles away. The dead included men, women and children.

Local news channels showed black smoke billowing and horrific images of scores of burned bodies, as well as rescue officials speeding the injured to hospital and army helicopters ferrying the wounded.

The disaster came on the eve of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. While Saudi Arabia and most other Muslim countries celebrate the holiday on Sunday, Pakistanis will celebrate on Monday.

The tanker was driving from the southern port city of Karachi to Lahore, the Punjab provincial capital, when the driver lost control and crashed on the road outside Bahawalpur.

A loudspeaker on a mosque alerted villagers to the leaking fuel, and scores raced to the site with jerry cans, said Rana Mohammad Salim, deputy commissioner of Bahawalpur.

Police moved quickly to redirect traffic but could not stop the scores of villagers who raced to collect the fuel, spokesman Imran Shah told a TV channel.

Eyewitnesses said about 30 motorcycles that had carried villagers to the accident site lay charred nearby. Eight other vehicles were destroyed, they said.