William Hague has said he had “no plans” to return to government following reports that Theresa May wanted the former Tory leader to join her circle of advisers.
Lord Hague, who stepped down as an MP two years ago, said there was “no truth” in the suggestions that he had been approached by Number 10.
The Sun said the Prime Minister wanted to harness Lord Hague’s experience “to avoid a repeat of the foul-ups that led to the election disaster”.
No truth in today's reports that I have been approached by No 10 to return to government and no plans to do so.
— William Hague (@WilliamJHague) June 25, 2017
It claimed that the pair had agreed to meet to discuss a new advisory and supportive role.
Under the headline “May: I need a Willie”, the paper drew similarities between its suggestion and former home secretary William Whitelaw’s loyalty to Margaret Thatcher.
She once said: “Every prime minister needs a Willie.”
