A YOUNG girl who was told from birth she may never walk is to take part in a 5k fundraising run.

Hope Gilmour, 11, was originally diagnosed with clicky hips as an infant, but during an operation it was discovered she actually had no hip sockets at all and would need to have new ones carved.

However, after being given the all-clear at the age of seven, Hope joined her school’s running club and has set her sights on raising money for those who have supported her.

Mum Louisa Micallef said the Alloa youngster had to spend time as a baby in a full body cast, but has since shown remarkable ability in her sport.

She said: "We weren’t sure what the outcome would be as we’d been told there was a high chance her ability to walk would be affected, so when she was given the all clear at the age of seven, we were absolutely over the moon.

“Since then, her achievements have been astonishing. Other parents come to tell me how good she is at running and she has now set herself the goal of running the London Marathon by the age of 16. It’s all just unbelievable.”

Hope is running the 5k Big Fun Run in aid of the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity (ECHC), which has supported her throughout the years.

The organisation funds a volunteer service ensuring families are supporting during hospital experiences, as well as filling up the hospital playrooms with books and toys.

Rachel Baxter, director of fundraising and marketing at ECHC, said: “The fact that Hope is taking part in this run is such a testament to her strength and determination and is really inspirational to us.”