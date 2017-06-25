EMILIO Izaguirre has revealed he is keen to commit his future to Celtic for the next three years.

Izaguirre, the Honduran internationalist who was voted Scottish Player of the Year back in 2011, has lost his first team place at Parkhead to Kieran Tierney..

However, Brendan Rodgers has told the 31-year-old left back, who will fly out of Glasgow with the rest of the Celtic squad for pre-season training in Austria today, he wants him to stay in Glasgow.

Izaguirre, page 2

