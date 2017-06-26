YOUTHS who steal powerful motorcycles and use them to terrify residents in an area of Edinburgh are to be targeted in a major police initiative aimed at halting anti-social behaviour.

North Edinburgh families have been plagued for years by rowdy youngsters who drive stolen bikes at high speed through residential areas and near schools, raising fears of a repeat of a fatal accident last year that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy. Brad Williamson was killed in June 2016 after the stolen motorbike he was riding on struck a vehicle on Silverknowes Road.

Despite calls from his family and residents in West Pilton and Muirhouse - which provided the backdrop to scenes in both Trainspotting movies - youths regularly use strips of busy road for high speed joy ride races or film themselves touring estates with up to three people riding pillion.

In some cases the ongoing anti-social behaviour has led to police officers coming under threat of attack and vehicles deliberately damaged. Residents have also complained about late night noise disruption from police helicopter manoeuvres aimed at tackling the offenders.

Police in the capital have now announced a new phase of their Stronger North initiative which was first launched four years ago in a bid to end the disruptive behaviour. Organised with City of Edinburgh Council and local community groups, it involves a high profile police presence in the area including extra road patrols, dog handlers and further use of the police helicopter.

Today one North Edinburgh councillor described the problem as “ terrifying” and warned that the police activity requires to be backed up by tighter punishments from the legal system. “These offenders get put through the justice system and sent back out the next day to do the same things again,” said Cammy Day, depute leader of the City of Edinburgh Council.

“The police are frustrated, they catch someone, but they are then lost in the legal system. Local people are frustrated too, they report what is happening and yet nothing seems to be done to stop it.”

Around 80 stolen motorbikes have been recovered in the North Edinburgh area this year alone. Youths involved in the bike thefts are said to be as young as 11 and many are persistent offenders. One is said to have at least 40 charges of motorbike theft.

The problem has even crossed international boundaries, with German police asked to alert tourists planning to visit Scotland on powerful touring motorbikes to be aware that their bikes may be targeted while parked outside Edinburgh hotels and bed and breakfast accommodation.

Police are believed to be reluctant to chase offenders on motorbikes amid concerns of carrying out a potentially high speed pursuit in a built up area.

Robert Pearson, chair of the local tenants’ organisation, said: “This involves a minority of young people but unfortunately that minority is growing in numbers.

“It’s not just at night, it’s all the time. It’s intimidating for residents who are scared of being involved in accident and the peace is constantly disturbed by powerful motorbikes being driven at speed outside their homes and the police helicopter flying low overhead.

“Last week in the area around Pennywell Road, where there is a cluster of four schools, we had four people on one motorbike, all without helmets, driving around frightening people.”

Chief Superintendent Kenny MacDonald, Divisional Commander for Edinburgh Division, said: “It is unacceptable for a small core group of individuals to behave in this manner and it will not be tolerated. It is essential that the local community continue to work with us to apprehend those taking part and hold them to account.”

Council spokesman Peter Strong, North West Locality manager, said: “Motorbike theft and riding motorbikes dangerously without thought to pedestrians or passers-by has been an ongoing problem and can have tragic consequences too. We are committed to doing everything in our power to help prevent this behaviour and to keep people and property safe.”

Meanwhile in North Lanarkshire, police have unveiled plans to stamp down on adults who buy alcohol for children, with a warning they face a fine of up to £5,000 or a jail term.

The ‘You’re asking for it’ campaign will run throughout North Lanarkshire in an effort to tackle underage drinking, antisocial behaviour, crime and violence.

Police will work alongside partner agencies to raise awareness of the fines linked to buying alcohol for children, with police actively targeting known ‘hotspots’.